The Game

The game allows to study and recreate the most dramatic

battle in the Alps front during WW1, a struggle that, due to

italian High Commands unpreparedness, evolved in one of

the worse disaster in the whole italian military history.

Compared to other offensives of the same period, where

territorial gains were measured in meters or little more, often

paid with appalling losses from both sides, the austro-

german operation “Waffentreue” (Loyalty of arms) pushed

back the whole italian front for 150 kilometers in few days.

But, after a loss of 300.000 casualties (most of them prisoners)

and 1300 guns, Italy made a fierce, desperate resistance on

the Piave river, and managed to snatch the victory from the

jaws of the defeat.