The Game
The game allows to study and recreate the most dramatic battle in the Alps front during WW1, a struggle that, due to italian High Commands unpreparedness, evolved in one of the worse disaster in the whole italian military history.

Compared to other offensives of the same period, where territorial gains were measured in meters or little more, often paid with appalling losses from both sides, the austro-german operation "Waffentreue" (Loyalty of arms) pushed back the whole italian front for 150 kilometers in few days. But, after a loss of 300.000 casualties (most of them prisoners) and 1300 guns, Italy made a fierce, desperate resistance on the Piave river, and managed to snatch the victory from the jaws of the defeat.

Components
2 maps 60 x 85;
400+ counters;
4 player aid cards;
a 20 pages rules booklet.

Scale
Every day is divided in two turns. The first day has one more preparatory phase.
An hexagon on the map corresponds to about 1000 meters. The unit counters represent infantry battalions/regiments and minor units.

Designer
Enrico Acerbi

October 1917
The Austro-German attack at Caporetto