The GameThis game, designed by Enrico Acerbi, covers the masterpiece battle fought and won by Napoleon against the hopes of the III Coalition. At the sunset of December 2nd, 1805, the map of Europe was redrawn for many years to come, and the art of war had a new Master.The game system Vive la France - Empire rules is the ideal prosecution of two already published games, Massena at Loano and Wise Bayonets.Click on thumbnails to enlarge imagesComponentsOne game-map 85x60 cm;216 5/8¨ counters and 280 1/2¨ counters;Five Player Aid Cards;One Rules and Scenarios Manual;Two six side die (d6)ScaleThe scale for Empire rules is roughly 1:30.000;Each hex covers approximately 450-500 meters;Each turn represents 1 hour of real time.DesignerEnrico AcerbiComplexityDownloadsSolitarieSuitabilityDecember 2nd, 1805Battle of Austerlitz